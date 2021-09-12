Insider Buying: West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Director Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Director Patrick J. Donovan acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $74,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,007. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of West Bancorporation stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 36.93% and a return on equity of 18.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 101,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in West Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.