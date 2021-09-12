Insider Selling: Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Director Sells $437,339.94 in Stock

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $437,339.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,729.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BCEI opened at $43.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 2.14. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $50.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 10,290 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 483,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,772,000 after acquiring an additional 132,774 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 121,757.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares during the period.

BCEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bonanza Creek Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.