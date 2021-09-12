Insider Selling: Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Sells $555,500.00 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $555,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.75 and a 1-year high of $93.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.19 and its 200 day moving average is $60.20. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.03 and a beta of 1.88.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 12.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

