Insider Selling: Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) VP Sells 1,199 Shares of Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $72.36 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.86 and a 52 week high of $75.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KLIC shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

