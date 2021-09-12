Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $27.15 on Thursday. Insmed has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $45.44. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 9.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average is $29.75.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.18). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 105.70% and a negative net margin of 219.67%. The firm had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Insmed will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,834,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,546,000 after acquiring an additional 39,880 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,294,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,144,000 after purchasing an additional 289,765 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 927.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,877,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,121 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,699,000 after purchasing an additional 126,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

