Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) PT Raised to $50.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

INTA has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Truist started coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.60.

INTA opened at $37.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.41. Intapp has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intapp will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the second quarter valued at $47,571,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the second quarter valued at $17,487,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the second quarter valued at $14,362,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the second quarter valued at $13,300,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the second quarter valued at $10,197,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

