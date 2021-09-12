Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.330-$-0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $241 million-$245 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $238.07 million.Intapp also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.060 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on INTA shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Shares of INTA stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.66. 92,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,574. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.41. Intapp has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.29. As a group, analysts forecast that Intapp will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

