Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $58.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on INTC. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Atlantic Securities reissued an underweight rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.85. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

