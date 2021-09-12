Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on September 30th

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Inter Parfums has decreased its dividend payment by 54.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Inter Parfums has a payout ratio of 51.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Inter Parfums to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $70.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.59. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $36.46 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inter Parfums stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Inter Parfums worth $10,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

