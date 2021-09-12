International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.86.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.02. 3,975,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,680,012. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.