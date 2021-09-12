InterOcean Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,831 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at $30,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 407.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 121.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 71.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 645 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV opened at $47.90 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $35.82 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.45.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

LUV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.88.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.