Intersect Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Intersect Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.0% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.70.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.75. 2,218,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

