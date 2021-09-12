Intersect Capital LLC Has $3.01 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Intersect Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $284.32. 3,816,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,611,714. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $334.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $286.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.02.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

