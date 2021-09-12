Intersect Capital LLC Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $96.07. 11,005,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,000,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.70.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

