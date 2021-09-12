Intersect Capital LLC Reduces Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Intersect Capital LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,052 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 0.7% of Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.7% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.16.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.18. 28,886,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,837,770. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.07 billion, a PE ratio of -87.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.25.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

