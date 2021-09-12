Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0509 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

IQI stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,128 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.81% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

