Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Receives $41.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.23.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

INVH traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.29. 3,561,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,469,930. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 103.31, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. Research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.