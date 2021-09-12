IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Canaccord Genuity

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IQE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $0.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS IQEPF opened at $0.80 on Friday. IQE has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94.

IQE Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development and provision of engineering consultancy services to the compound semiconductor industry. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++. The Wireless segment includes mobile smartphones, base station, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of other connected devices.

