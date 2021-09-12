ironSource (NYSE:IS) Trading Up 6.1%

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)’s stock price was up 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $11.12. Approximately 25,064 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,383,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.37.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.38.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IS. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ironSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ironSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in ironSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ironSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ironSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

About ironSource (NYSE:IS)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

