iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Bought by Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 262,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,350. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.37. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $75.94 and a 12 month high of $109.64.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.