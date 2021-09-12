iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 57.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 44.2% during the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 605,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,549,000 after purchasing an additional 185,559 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,739,000 after acquiring an additional 18,254 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 48.0% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,466 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $1,283,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 56,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $107.70 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.94 and a fifty-two week high of $109.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.37.

