iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,688 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 2.0% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

MBB traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.57. The company had a trading volume of 550,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,215. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.50 and a 200-day moving average of $108.51. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $107.91 and a 1-year high of $110.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

