iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.3% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,443,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,082,000 after acquiring an additional 25,858 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,453,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 172,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,414,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,267,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,176,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,548,000 after buying an additional 29,019 shares during the period.

Shares of SCZ stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.32. 2,166,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,155. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.74.

