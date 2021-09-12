iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Position Boosted by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 100.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,532,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 603.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 845,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,333,000 after purchasing an additional 725,530 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,542,000 after purchasing an additional 504,941 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,427,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,179,000 after acquiring an additional 405,677 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 927,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,974,000 after acquiring an additional 348,158 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $301.26. The company had a trading volume of 326,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,361. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $300.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.69. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $210.02 and a one year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

