iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $115.93 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $77.36 and a 1 year high of $119.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.