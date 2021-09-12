ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $675.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to post sales of $675.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $689.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $648.20 million. ITT posted sales of $591.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year sales of $2.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.43 million. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ITT shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

ITT traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.70. The stock had a trading volume of 772,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,176. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 121.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. ITT has a 12 month low of $57.13 and a 12 month high of $101.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

