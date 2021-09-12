J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Position Trimmed by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,913.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,567 shares of company stock worth $628,562. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JBHT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.68.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $173.78 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.22 and a 12 month high of $184.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.78 and a 200-day moving average of $167.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.