Jarvis+ (JAR) Market Cap Achieves $1.32 Million

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $651,586.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

Jarvis+ (CRYPTO:JAR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

