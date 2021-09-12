Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Albemarle in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS.
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of ALB stock opened at $241.17 on Friday. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $79.06 and a 52-week high of $253.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.98 and a 200-day moving average of $177.23.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1,204.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 385,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,331,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 37.86%.
Albemarle Company Profile
Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.
Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.