Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Albemarle in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.43.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $241.17 on Friday. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $79.06 and a 52-week high of $253.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.98 and a 200-day moving average of $177.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1,204.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 385,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,331,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

