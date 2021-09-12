Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koninklijke Philips’ FY2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PHG. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. ING Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $43.93 and a 12-month high of $61.23. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 179.0% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 13,711 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 894.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,935,000 after acquiring an additional 203,843 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 190.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

