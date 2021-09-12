JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Jeff Horing Sells 74,535 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $2,798,789.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FROG opened at $36.57 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $95.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day moving average is $44.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -89.19.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $48.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.01 million. Analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in JFrog by 531.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at $1,279,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in JFrog by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in JFrog by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FROG shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

