Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Decreased by Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,142,000 after acquiring an additional 35,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,967,000 after buying an additional 364,145 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $1,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,696,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,391,293. The company has a market capitalization of $439.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.09. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

