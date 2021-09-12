Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn Acquires 24,000 Shares of 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Stock

888 Holdings plc (LON:888) insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 391 ($5.11) per share, for a total transaction of £93,840 ($122,602.56).
Shares of 888 stock opened at GBX 384.60 ($5.02) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 390.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 385.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.19. 888 Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 177.40 ($2.32) and a one year high of GBX 456 ($5.96).
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. 888’s payout ratio is 4.24%.
888 Company Profile
888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.
