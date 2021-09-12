Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn Acquires 24,000 Shares of 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Stock

888 Holdings plc (LON:888) insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 391 ($5.11) per share, for a total transaction of £93,840 ($122,602.56).

Shares of 888 stock opened at GBX 384.60 ($5.02) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 390.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 385.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.19. 888 Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 177.40 ($2.32) and a one year high of GBX 456 ($5.96).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. 888’s payout ratio is 4.24%.

888 has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on 888 from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on 888 from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 452.50 ($5.91).

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

