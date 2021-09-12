Joules Group (LON:JOUL) Trading Up 3.6%

Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL) shares were up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 238.62 ($3.12) and last traded at GBX 233 ($3.04). Approximately 226,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 255,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225 ($2.94).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JOUL shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Joules Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Joules Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Joules Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.48, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 256.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 247.88. The stock has a market cap of £260.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.25.

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, such as watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

