JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $500.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $447.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $441.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $445.33.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $425.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 78.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $394.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.63. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $434.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,652,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,990,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

