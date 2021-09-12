JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:JESC) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:JESC) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 539 ($7.04) and last traded at GBX 539 ($7.04). Approximately 85,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 175,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 542 ($7.08).

The stock has a market capitalization of £859.51 million and a P/E ratio of 8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 107.92 and a quick ratio of 107.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 512.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 494.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 1.1%. JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

