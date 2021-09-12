JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Acquires New Shares in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 70 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 1,368.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,233.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a one year low of $913.04 and a one year high of $1,288.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,239.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,199.81.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Markel had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. Analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 60.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

