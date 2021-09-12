JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Acquires Shares of 678 Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.70. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.42 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -200.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.89.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

