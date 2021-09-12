JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Invests $71,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,259,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,973,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,000 shares of company stock worth $98,624,600 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock opened at $449.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $181.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.45 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.17 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

