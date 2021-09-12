JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Purchases New Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after acquiring an additional 299,548 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 53.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 175,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 60,621 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth about $8,000,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 14.9% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 403,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 52,130 shares during the last quarter. 39.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE SAND opened at $6.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.49. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 1.05.
Sandstorm Gold Company Profile
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.
