JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Purchases New Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after acquiring an additional 299,548 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 53.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 175,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 60,621 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth about $8,000,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 14.9% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 403,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 52,130 shares during the last quarter. 39.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SAND opened at $6.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.49. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAND. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.40 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

