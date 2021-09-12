JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

NYSE:BA opened at $210.30 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.