Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) by 2,636.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,485,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,431,069 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $12,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RLX. regents capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in RLX Technology by 11.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RLX stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67. RLX Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $393.61 million during the quarter.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

