Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $10.27 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,248 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,967,000 after buying an additional 364,145 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $1,201,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $166.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.58 and a 200-day moving average of $167.09. The company has a market capitalization of $439.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

