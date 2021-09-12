Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $6.53 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 369.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,030 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $6,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSGP. TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stephens began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.51.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $90.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $95.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 153.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.08 and its 200-day moving average is $38.80.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

