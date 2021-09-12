Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $9.61 Million in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 123,024 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,612,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Commvault Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at about $385,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth about $4,217,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 109.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $267,813.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,816 shares of company stock worth $2,637,373 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $78.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.52, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.90 and a one year high of $84.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.01 and its 200-day moving average is $73.18.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Summit Insights lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.88.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

