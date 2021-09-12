Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 47,759 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 47,759 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $7,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 182.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $112.55 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $123.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.75 and its 200 day moving average is $112.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Several research firms recently commented on NTRS. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.07.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.