Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 49,154 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 71.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 49,154 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Abiomed in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.00.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $361.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.60. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $242.73 and a 12-month high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,603,051 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

