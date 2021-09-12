K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Given Buy Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of K92 Mining to C$12.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of K92 Mining to C$11.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

TSE:KNT opened at C$6.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.67. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of C$5.77 and a twelve month high of C$9.36.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.