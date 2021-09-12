Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $188.21 Million

Equities analysts expect that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will report $188.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $181.72 million to $194.70 million. Kaman posted sales of $213.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year sales of $736.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $727.96 million to $745.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $774.71 million, with estimates ranging from $773.02 million to $776.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kaman.

KAMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of KAMN traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.44. 236,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,040. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day moving average of $49.39. Kaman has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $59.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Kaman’s payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $43,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,080.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Kaman by 9.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kaman by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kaman by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Kaman by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaman by 25.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

