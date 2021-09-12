Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives $18.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KPTI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KPTI traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $5.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,722. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average is $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $437.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.21.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 203.25% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

